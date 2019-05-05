Soccer
Wits seal third place, Baroka not safe
05 May 2019 - 00:00
A 10-man Bidvest Wits sealed their possible third-placed finish and participation in the Confederation of African Football's Confederation Cup next season when they defeated Baroka FC 3-1 at the Bidvest Stadium yesterday in the penultimate round of Premier Soccer League matches.
