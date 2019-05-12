Table Talk
Enoch Nkwe: From 'quota' player to title-winning coach
A precocious talent for cricket and solid family values have helped Highveld Lions coach Enoch Nkwe overcome a sometimes traumatic childhood and reach a career pinnacle
12 May 2019 - 00:00
By any standard Enoch Thabiso Nkwe's debut season as head coach of the Highveld Lions has been spectacular.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.