Soccer
Harry Kane's half-time speech inspired us, say teammates
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Harry Kane helped to inspire Tottenham Hotspur's incredible Champions League semifinal fightback against Ajax with a passionate half-time speech to rescue reputations and give the squad what could be a last chance to write themselves into the club's history.
