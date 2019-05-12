Rugby
Lions hold on just enough to pip the Waratahs
12 May 2019 - 00:00
This match, for much of its duration yesterday, gave credence to the maxim that possession is nine-tenths of the law.
This match, for much of its duration yesterday, gave credence to the maxim that possession is nine-tenths of the law.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.