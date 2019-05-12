Rugby
More arrests in Maties rugby money saga?
12 May 2019 - 00:00
SA Rugby is still standing by its CEO Jurie Roux, who is being sued by the University of Stellenbosch for alleged misappropriation of R37m while he worked at the university.
SA Rugby is still standing by its CEO Jurie Roux, who is being sued by the University of Stellenbosch for alleged misappropriation of R37m while he worked at the university.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.