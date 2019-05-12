Athletics
SA Relay team flies in Japan despite hiccups
Highly rated 4x100m outfit slowed slightly by poor handovers
12 May 2019 - 00:00
SA's Commonwealth Games silver medal relay team did the job despite coming up short at the World Relays yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.