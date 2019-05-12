Defiant Caster ready to give up 800m title
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Caster Semenya is ready to sacrifice her 800m world title to instead mount a legal fight against the landmark ruling on testosterone-reducing drugs.
Caster Semenya is ready to sacrifice her 800m world title to instead mount a legal fight against the landmark ruling on testosterone-reducing drugs.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.