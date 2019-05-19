Sport

Athletics

Akani Simbine's 100m sub-10 gets third spot

19 May 2019 - 00:02 By DAVID ISAACSON

Akani Simbine dipped below 10 seconds in his first 100m of the season yesterday, but had to play third fiddle to explosive US duo Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman.

