Sport

MotoGP

French eyes on Fabio Quartararo at Le Mans

19 May 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

In only his fifth MotoGP, 20-year-old Fabio Quartararo will be the centre of attention today for the race at Le Mans in his native France.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  2. More arrests in Maties rugby money saga? Sport
  3. Defiant Caster ready to give up 800m title Sport
  4. Uthanda ungathandi, Pitso Mosimane rules PSL roost Sport
  5. Enoch Nkwe: From 'quota' player to title-winning coach Sport

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds

Related articles

  1. Marquez wins Spanish MotoGP and regains championship lead Motorsport
  2. MotoGP reigning champ Marquez hoping to roar back after his crash Sport
  3. Marc Marquez bidding to bounce back at MotoGP's 300th race Motorsport
X