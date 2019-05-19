Tennis
Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer hope to be fit for Roland Garros
19 May 2019 - 00:00
World No 1 Naomi Osaka said she was "between sad and disappointed" after pulling out of the Italian Open before the quarterfinals with injury just a week before the start of the French Open.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.