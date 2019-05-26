Soccer
Banyana aim for opening bang at their first Fifa Women's World Cup
Despite recent losses, the team hope to shine at World Cup
26 May 2019 - 00:07
Describing Banyana Banyana's build-up to their first ever Fifa Women's World Cup as shambolic could be an understatement, yet those in the dynamics of the team vehemently oppose such an assertion.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.