Rugby
Junior Boks out to show their mettle at U20 World Championships
26 May 2019 - 00:04
The Junior Springboks have not had a U20 World Championship-winning team for seven years, and the 2019 crop will have to exceed expectations to break the drought over the coming month in Argentina.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.