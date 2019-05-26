Soccer
Maritzburg United in good shape to stay up following Royal Eagles win
26 May 2019 - 00:01
Maritzburg United are one point away from retaining their place in the Premier Soccer League after Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila gave them a huge advantage by beating Royal Eagles 2-1 in the fourth round of the PSL promotion playoffs at Thohoyandou stadium yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.