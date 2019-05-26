Soccer
Mbappe comes short of Messi in Europe's Golden Shoe race
26 May 2019 - 00:00
Lionel Messi has become the first player to win Europe's Golden Shoe award for three straight years after his nearest challenger, Kylian Mbappe, failed to score the four goals he needed in Paris St Germain's final league match of the season.
