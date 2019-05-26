Tennis
Novak Djokovic stands on the brink of history at French Open
26 May 2019 - 00:00
Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with victory at the French Open.
Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with victory at the French Open.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.