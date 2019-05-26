Rugby
Player exodus could help Boks at the World Cup, says Bryan Habana
26 May 2019 - 00:06
SA's player exodus after this year's Rugby World Cup (RWC) may yet work in their favour. It is a view soaked in paradox but it's one that record-breaking Springbok wing Bryan Habana is happy to air.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.