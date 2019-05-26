Rugby
Stormers keep their Super Rugby playoff hopes alive
Cape Town boys put in one of their best performances of the season
26 May 2019 - 00:01
The Stormers can dare to dream of a Super Rugby playoff after an inspired 34-22 win over the Highlanders at Newlands yesterday kept their post-season ambitions alive
