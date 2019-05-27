Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor cycling for cancer

At the start of this season, the Vodacom Bulls teamed up with Vodacom, SuperSport and every other South African team to support the #TacklingCancer campaign in aid of CHOC (the Childhood Cancer Foundation).

For every tackle made by a South African player in this year’s Vodacom Super Rugby competition, Vodacom and SuperSport will jointly donate R100 to CHOC in support of the many children who on a daily basis have to face the hardest hits life can dish out.

The Vodacom Bulls have already raised R127 500 this season.

On June 15, Sunday Times sports editor BBK will be joined by former Vodacom Bulls legends and local celebrities in the Vodacom Bulls #TacklingCancer Cycle-a-Thon to raise funds for children with cancer.

The cycle-a-thon will take place during the Vodacom Bulls vs Emirate Lions match at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on June 15 2019.

During the match, BBK will cycle as far as he can on a stationary bike located on the side of the field as the public donate to CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation).