Sport

Soccer

David Notoane unfazed despite losing players

02 June 2019 - 00:00 By NICK SAID IN DURBAN

SA begin their quest for the Cosafa Cup title with a quarterfinal against Botswana at the Princess Magogo Stadium today in circumstances similar to the last time they lifted the trophy three years ago.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  2. Sundowns' 'Invisible man' has seen it all and says Pitso is the best Sport
  3. Banyana aim for opening bang at their first Fifa Women's World Cup Sport
  4. Maritzburg United in good shape to stay up following Royal Eagles win Sport
  5. Mbappe comes short of Messi in Europe's Golden Shoe race Sport

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day

Related articles

  1. Notoane wants his U-23s to wear Bafana jersey with pride Soccer
  2. SA coach Notoane says Mahlambi's father requested his release from Bafana camp Soccer
  3. Bafana winger Keagan Dolly suffers big blow to Afcon chances Soccer
  4. Keagan Dolly desperate to prove he's fit enough for Bafana Soccer
  5. Mahlambi kicked out of Bafana camp after allegedly arriving ‘in poor condition’ Soccer
  6. Notoane preparing to hold heart-to-heart talks with man-of-the-moment Lepasa Soccer
  7. Bafana players to watch in coach David Notoane's Cosafa Cup squad Soccer
X