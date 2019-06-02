Sport

Liverpool too strong for Tottenham as Klopp's men win Champions League

Liverpool legend cemented as club grabs its sixth European Cup

02 June 2019 - 00:12 By AFP

Mohamed Salah scored one of the fastest ever goals in a Champions League final and Divock Origi struck late as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid yesterday and won the trophy for the sixth time.

