Naomi Osaka tumbles, Novak Djokovic marches on

02 June 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

World number one Naomi Osaka's hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam ended yesterday when she was knocked out of the French Open in the third round by unheralded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

