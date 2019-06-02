Tennis
Naomi Osaka tumbles, Novak Djokovic marches on
02 June 2019 - 00:00
World number one Naomi Osaka's hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam ended yesterday when she was knocked out of the French Open in the third round by unheralded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.
