Sport

Athletics

Wayde van Niekerk all set to run again in London

02 June 2019 - 00:03 By DAVID ISAACSON

Wayde van Niekerk is to compete at the Diamond League athletics meet in London next month, organisers said.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  2. Sundowns' 'Invisible man' has seen it all and says Pitso is the best Sport
  3. Banyana aim for opening bang at their first Fifa Women's World Cup Sport
  4. Maritzburg United in good shape to stay up following Royal Eagles win Sport
  5. Mbappe comes short of Messi in Europe's Golden Shoe race Sport

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day

Related articles

  1. Wayde van Niekerk could return only in July‚ then again‚ it could be sooner Sport
  2. Weather convinces Wayde van Niekerk to withdraw from SA championships Sport
  3. Luvo Manyonga set to face nemesis in Sweden Sport
  4. Akani Simbine anchors SA to maiden World Relays medal Sport
  5. Wayde van Niekerk: Caster Semenya is fighting 'for a greater cause' Sport
X