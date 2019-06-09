Rugby
Bulls stay unbeaten in New Zealand to keep play-off hopes alive
09 June 2019 - 00:00
The Bulls managed a hard fought 24-24 draw with the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday morning to maintain hope of making it to the knockout stages of Super Rugby.
