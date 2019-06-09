Sport

Caf's head Ahmad detained in Paris on a string of allegations

09 June 2019 - 00:00 By Reuters

French authorities released the head of African soccer's ruling body, Ahmad Ahmad, after several hours' questioning as part of a corruption investigation, a source at the prosecutor's office said on Friday.

