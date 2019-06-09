Rugby
Jaco Coetzee shines for the Stormers in insipid win over the Sunwolves
09 June 2019 - 00:00
The Stormers laboured to a 31-18 win over the Sunwolves at Newlands yesterday that leaves their chance of making the Super Rugby play-offs firmly in their own control.
