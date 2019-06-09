Soccer
Jamaica's underdog 'Reggae Girlz' ready for World Cup after huge rebuild
09 June 2019 - 00:00
They don't have tons of money, sponsors or flashy practice facilities but they didn't let that stop them: Jamaica's "Reggae Girlz", the women's national football team that did not even exist a few years ago, are in France to battle for the World Cup. With the help of the daughter of late reggae legend Bob Marley, the team - the first from the Caribbean to make it to the finals - are ready to compete for the sport's Holy Grail.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.