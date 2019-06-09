Soccer

Jamaica's underdog 'Reggae Girlz' ready for World Cup after huge rebuild

They don't have tons of money, sponsors or flashy practice facilities but they didn't let that stop them: Jamaica's "Reggae Girlz", the women's national football team that did not even exist a few years ago, are in France to battle for the World Cup. With the help of the daughter of late reggae legend Bob Marley, the team - the first from the Caribbean to make it to the finals - are ready to compete for the sport's Holy Grail.