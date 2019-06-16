Sport

Frank Rodrigues gunning for showdown against Nicholas Radley

16 June 2019 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

Light-heavyweight contender Frank "The Tank" Rodrigues has had the company of brother Fernando "The Pitbull" while training for his SA title challenge on Sunday evening.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  2. Ekurhuleni government blamed for Highlands' departure from Tembisa Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana can benefit from low-key Afcon build-up Sport
  4. AB isn't here and he cannot help us, says Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson Sport
  5. 'Turn left after 60m...racism on the right after 50m Sport

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...

Related articles

  1. Ferrari set to drop protest, seek review of Canadian penalty Motorsport
  2. Gennady Golovkin brutally knocks out Steve Rolls, calls for third Canelo fight Sport
  3. Together once again: SA Rowing's odd couple Sport
  4. Jaco Coetzee shines for the Stormers in insipid win over the Sunwolves Sport
X