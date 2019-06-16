Sport

Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba can fire Bafana Bafana in Afcon

16 June 2019 - 00:03 By MARC STRYDOM

Stuart Baxter will take that rarest commodity to Egypt 2019 for a Bafana Bafana coach going to an Africa Cup of Nations - a few players who can create and score goals.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  2. Ekurhuleni government blamed for Highlands' departure from Tembisa Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana can benefit from low-key Afcon build-up Sport
  4. AB isn't here and he cannot help us, says Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson Sport
  5. 'Turn left after 60m...racism on the right after 50m Sport

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...

Related articles

  1. Bafana play to goalless draw against Ghana in Nations Cup dress rehearsal Soccer
  2. Veldwijk’s not much to look at‚ but he can score‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  3. Who are the men entrusted with the responsibility of flying SA flag in Egypt? Soccer
  4. Baxter axes Erasmus‚ Motshwari and Makaringe from Afcon-bound Bafana squad Soccer
  5. Bafana Bafana can benefit from low-key Afcon build-up Sport
  6. Maiden Africa Cup of Nations appearance could boost brand Percy Tau Soccer
X