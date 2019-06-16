Sport

South Africa beat Afghanistan to keep World Cup hopes alive

16 June 2019 - 00:00 By TELFORD VICE

Led by Imran Tahir, SA's attack overpowered Afghanistan to earn their first win in five games at the World Cup at Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  2. Ekurhuleni government blamed for Highlands' departure from Tembisa Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana can benefit from low-key Afcon build-up Sport
  4. AB isn't here and he cannot help us, says Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson Sport
  5. 'Turn left after 60m...racism on the right after 50m Sport

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...

Related articles

  1. Tahir, De Kock star as SA earn first World Cup win Cricket
  2. Bulls grab Super Rugby playoff spot as Lions bow out Rugby
  3. Caster says Moroccan boss tried to bar her from Rabat Diamond League Sport
  4. Bafana play to goalless draw against Ghana in Nations Cup dress rehearsal Soccer
  5. Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi looks set to miss World Cup clash against ... Cricket
  6. Kagiso Rabada's batting success tells of SA's troubles Cricket
  7. AB de Villiers drama continues to dog woeful SA at the World Cup Cricket
X