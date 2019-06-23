Unplugged by BBK

Bafana Bafana get a chance to exorcise the ghost of 2006

Our sporting joy is on life support in the intensive care unit and the attention will turn to Stuart Baxter's men to give some mouth-to-mouth resuscitation

The last time Bafana ventured into the land of the Pharaohs the exercise was akin to extracting a tooth without administering anaesthetic.