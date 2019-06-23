Soccer
Khama Billiat praises Zimbabwe's 'professionalism' after Afcon pay dispute
23 June 2019 - 00:00
Zimbabwe's strike threat had no effect on their performance, said star player Khama Billiat, as the Warriors lived up to their nickname with a brave performance, going down 1-0 to Egypt in Friday night's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opening game in front of a sold-out Cairo International Stadium.
