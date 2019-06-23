F1
Mercedes gunning for a perfect 10 unbeaten run at French Grand Prix
23 June 2019 - 00:00
Formula One champions Mercedes can stretch their unbeaten run into double figures in France today while rivals Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel still chafe at being denied victory in Canada two weeks ago.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.