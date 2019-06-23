Soccer
Now is the time for Bafana Bafana to show their worth
Play with structure, energy and pace and surprise Ivory Coast
23 June 2019 - 00:00
Bafana Bafana's chances of beating Ivory Coast, and probably of a successful 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), are likely to hinge on how their defence copes with a world-class frontline spearheaded by Lille star Nicolas Pépé tomorrow at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.