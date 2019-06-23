Soccer

Now is the time for Bafana Bafana to show their worth

Play with structure, energy and pace and surprise Ivory Coast

Bafana Bafana's chances of beating Ivory Coast, and probably of a successful 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), are likely to hinge on how their defence copes with a world-class frontline spearheaded by Lille star Nicolas Pépé tomorrow at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium.