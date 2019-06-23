Sport

Soccer

Safa scores R2.1m own goal as election committee members gets R45k a day

It amounted to wasteful and fruitless expenditure which Safa was forced to entertain, sources insist, on the instruction of its president Danny Jordaan

23 June 2019 - 00:00 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS and SAZI HADEBE

The cash-strapped SA Football Association (Safa) was billed R2.1m in payment to five members of the electoral commission which conducted their elections last year.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba can fire Bafana Bafana in Afcon Sport
  2. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  3. Last-gasp Lukhanyo Am try sends Sharks to Super Rugby quarter-finals Sport
  4. Proteas, what's next? Sport
  5. Khulekani Kubheka stars in a woeful SA cause Sport

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X