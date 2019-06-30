Insights

'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach

A part-time job as a nightclub bouncer in Yeoville in the heady 1980s led to a legendary street fight between Lionel Hunter and the gangster Gary Beuthin. It was but one violent confrontation in a life filled with them but it cemented Hunter’s tough-guy reputation, writes David Isaacson

When Lionel Hunter became a bouncer in the late 1980s, gangster Gary Beuthin had already embarked on his reign of terror at Johannesburg nightclubs.