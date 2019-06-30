Sport

Cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli setting the example for others to follow

30 June 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has praised India captain Virat Kohli for his record-breaking feats but says the rest of the batting line-up needs to get its act together.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Safa scores R2.1m own goal as election committee members gets R45k a day Sport
  2. Where it all went wrong: Inside the Proteas' horror World Cup Sport
  3. Khama Billiat praises Zimbabwe's 'professionalism' after Afcon pay dispute Sport
  4. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  5. Heavyweight title on the line as Ruann Visser and Justice Siliga square off Sport

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech

Related articles

  1. Virat Kohli stops the world‚ but not London's traffic Cricket
  2. Kagiso Rabada's batting success tells of SA's troubles Cricket
  3. England’s World Cup on the line against on-form India Cricket
  4. Unfashionable Finch teaching other World Cup captains how to win Cricket
  5. Steyn makes solid start to IPL comeback Cricket
X