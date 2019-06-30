Sport

Rugby

Jaguares' Super Rugby fairytale journey on track

30 June 2019 - 00:00 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

The Crusaders will host their sixth Super Rugby final on Saturday against the dangerous and first-time finalists the Jaguares after the Christchurch outfit's epic encounter against the Hurricanes.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Safa scores R2.1m own goal as election committee members gets R45k a day Sport
  2. Where it all went wrong: Inside the Proteas' horror World Cup Sport
  3. Khama Billiat praises Zimbabwe's 'professionalism' after Afcon pay dispute Sport
  4. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  5. Heavyweight title on the line as Ruann Visser and Justice Siliga square off Sport

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech

Related articles

  1. Crusaders win cliffhanger against the Hurricanes to set-up Super Rugby final ... Rugby
  2. Jaguares trample Brumbies to reach first Super Rugby final Rugby
  3. Crusaders hold all the trump cards in the Super Rugby play-offs Sport
  4. Hurricanes survive tough Bulls test to set-up Super Rugby semi against Crusaders Rugby
  5. Masterful Mo'unga fires Crusaders into Super Rugby semis Rugby
  6. Gallant Bulls come up short against Hurricanes in Super Rugby play-offs Sport
X