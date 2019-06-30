Sport

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes revisit scene of darkest hour

30 June 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

Five days after a one-two triumph so comprehensive it sparked heated debate about Formula One's future, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team revisit this weekend the scene of last season's darkest hour.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Safa scores R2.1m own goal as election committee members gets R45k a day Sport
  2. Where it all went wrong: Inside the Proteas' horror World Cup Sport
  3. Khama Billiat praises Zimbabwe's 'professionalism' after Afcon pay dispute Sport
  4. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  5. Heavyweight title on the line as Ruann Visser and Justice Siliga square off Sport

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech

Related articles

  1. Lewis Hamilton hit by three-place grid penalty in Austrian GP Sport
  2. Lewis Hamilton fastest in first Austrian GP practice Motorsport
  3. Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole in Austria Motorsport
  4. 'Conflicted' Hamilton does a U-turn on F1 top job comment Motorsport
  5. Vettel still has what it takes at Ferrari, says Webber Motorsport
  6. Bottas crashes in Austrian GP practice, Ferrari fastest Motorsport
  7. Dominant Hamilton is setting a record pace Motorsport
X