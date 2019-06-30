US soccer star Megan Rapinoe downs France, angers Donald Trump
30 June 2019 - 00:10
Megan Rapinoe basked in the limelight as her brace downed France at the women's World Cup on Friday and sent the US into a huge semifinal showdown with England on Tuesday, two days after her public spat with US President Donald Trump.
