15-year-old Wimbledon player Cori 'Coco' Gauff is still a mama's girl
Tennis star Gauff may have set the world alight this week when she beat Venus Williams, but she still has to do chores when she gets home
07 July 2019 - 00:02
There will be little time for Cori "Coco" Gauff to bask in her Wimbledon glory as her mother reels off the list of chores facing the 15-year-old when she gets home.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.