15-year-old Wimbledon player Cori 'Coco' Gauff is still a mama's girl

Tennis star Gauff may have set the world alight this week when she beat Venus Williams, but she still has to do chores when she gets home

There will be little time for Cori "Coco" Gauff to bask in her Wimbledon glory as her mother reels off the list of chores facing the 15-year-old when she gets home.