Horse Racing
'Do It Again' wins R4.25m handicap race for the second year in a row
07 July 2019 - 01:15
Do It Again did it again at a drama-filled Vodacom Durban July at Greyville yesterday afternoon, winning the R4.25m handicap race over 2,200m for the second year in a row.
