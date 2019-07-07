Rugby
It's size vs guile and skill in the playmaker's post
07 July 2019 - 00:00
It's no secret that South Africa loves it's big inside centres while New Zealand, Australia and Argentina value guile, skill and a second playmaker at 12.
It's no secret that South Africa loves it's big inside centres while New Zealand, Australia and Argentina value guile, skill and a second playmaker at 12.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.