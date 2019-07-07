Soccer
Madagascar is quite the surprise at Africa Cup of Nations
07 July 2019 - 00:00
Theirs is a squad comprised largely of players from the lower tiers of French football, but Madagascar have emerged as the surprise team at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
