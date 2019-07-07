Sport

Tennis

'My life has changed,' says Coco Gauff after spectacular Wimbledon comeback

07 July 2019 - 00:00 By The Daily Telegraph

Cori "Coco" Gauff said her teenage life had changed "in a matter of seconds" after sealing a spectacular third-round comeback on "sacred" Centre Court at Wimbledon.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The incumbent Bafana Bafana coach was not even on shortlist Sport
  2. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport
  3. It's time for South African cricket to get real about itself Sport
  4. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  5. Comrades Marathon star Ann Ashworth drags Athletics SA to court Sport

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X