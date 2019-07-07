Athletics
Noah Lyles is officially the fourth-fastest man in history with 200m win
07 July 2019 - 00:01
American Noah Lyles became the fourth-fastest man in history over 200m with a stunning Diamond League victory in 19.50 seconds at Lausanne on Friday.
