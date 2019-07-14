Soccer
Bafana Bafana have a blueprint for future success in Africa
14 July 2019 - 00:00
Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) provided a roadmap for success for future tournaments. They were flawed, as was their coach. But the world-class structure put in place by Stuart Baxter has to be replicated in future Nations Cups to compete against this class of opposition...
