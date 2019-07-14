Tennis
The stars are aligned for me: Roger Federer
14 July 2019 - 00:00
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer believes the "stars have aligned" as he attempts to become the oldest grand slam winner of modern times in today's final against Novak Djokovic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.