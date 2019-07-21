Athletics
Akani Simbine beats tough 100m field
21 July 2019 - 00:03
Boom! Sprinter Akani Simbine scored his first Diamond League victory of the season as he ran a near-perfect 100m to win in London in a season’s best 9.93sec...
