Soccer
Bafana young guns hold key to future, says John Moeti
Growing calls for coach Stuart Baxter to be axed
21 July 2019 - 00:06
The need to blood new, younger players in Bafana Bafana without delay ahead of qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 Fifa World Cup is one thing that the SA Football Association cannot ignore anymore. This realisation came as calls for the axing of Bafana coach Stuart Baxter continued this week...
