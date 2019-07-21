Sport

Soccer

Bafana young guns hold key to future, says John Moeti

Growing calls for coach Stuart Baxter to be axed

21 July 2019 - 00:06 By SAZI HADEBE

The need to blood new, younger players in Bafana Bafana without delay ahead of qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 Fifa World Cup is one thing that the SA Football Association cannot ignore anymore. This realisation came as calls for the axing of Bafana coach Stuart Baxter continued this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I have no problem leaving this job: Bafana coach Stuart Baxter Sport
  2. Caf's head Ahmad detained in Paris on a string of allegations Sport
  3. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport
  4. Stale Stuart Baxter is a burden to SA Sport
  5. Will Genia's experience puts Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach in the shade Sport

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg

Related articles

  1. Stuart Baxter must go‚ says Owen da Gama Soccer
  2. Afcon performance has given Bafana hope‚ says Safa president Jordaan Soccer
  3. Bafana drawn with powerhouse Ghana in 2021 Afcon qualifiers Soccer
  4. 'We have this feeling in SA that it's better to be negative than positive‚' ... Soccer
X