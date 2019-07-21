Soccer
Caf purge continues with sacking of number two Amaju Pinnick
21 July 2019 - 00:00
Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad fired his deputy Amaju Pinnick this week just as global governing body Fifa was releasing details of a road map to put the crisis-hit organisation back on its feet...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.