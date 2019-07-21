Sport

Soccer

Caf purge continues with sacking of number two Amaju Pinnick

21 July 2019 - 00:00 By Reuters

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad fired his deputy Amaju Pinnick this week just as global governing body Fifa was releasing details of a road map to put the crisis-hit organisation back on its feet...

